Music: Voluntary Action Rotherham gives £9,000 for Lost Chord UK sessions

Soup, song and great company…South Yorkshire dementia charity Lost Chord UK is extending its services into the wider community thanks to a £9,000 grant from Voluntary Action Rotherham.

Singing and soup - it's a winning blend from Lost Chord UK with the support of Voluntary Action Rotherham

Lost Chord UK is the charity that provides vital interactive music sessions for people living with dementia in care home and day centres across the region and nationally.

Among a range of new services being developed throughout 2023 is its Soup and Song sessions, which were given a trial run at St Gerard’s Catholic Church in Thrybergh throughout the autumn.

And they proved so hugely successful that Voluntary Action Rotherham - the lead body for supporting, developing and promoting the voluntary and community sector in the Rotherham borough - has provided £9,000 that will pay for twice monthly sessions to be held in Maltby, Dinnington and Kimberworth and once a month at the New York Stadium in Rotherham.

Free to attend, the two-hour sessions feature singer Lost Chord UK musicians, community singing and a light soup lunch.

“We are very aware that there are many people in the community at large who would benefit from Lost Chord UK sessions,” said the charity’s chief executive Clare Langan.

“Along with the lunchtime soup and some great music, we are also offering two hours of friendship, fun and laughter.

“The Thrybergh dates generated a lot of interest and so we are delighted that, going into 2023, the incredibly generous grant from Voluntary Action Rotherham, means we are able to launch further Soup and Song sessions across the region.”