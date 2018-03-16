Music fans' joy over hopes Sheffield's iconic Boardwalk venue could soon reopen

Music fans have expressed their excitement over hopes that Sheffield’s legendary music venue The Boardwalk could be set to reopen.

The club, which is where The Clash played their first ever gig, has been advertised for rent since summer 2016.

And the venue could be set for a bright future after a ‘let’ sign appeared outside the building on Snig Hill in the city centre.

The Boardwalk, previously known as the Mucky Duck, was an important part of Sheffield’s nightlife from the 1930s up until it’s closure several years ago and hosted high-profile bands including AC/DC, Status Quo and Genesis.

A number of Sheffield Star readers have now taken to Facebook to express their delight at the move and shared memories of watching bands there.

Pete Steers said: “It will always be the Mucky Duck to me, many memories.”

Julie McLachlan said: “Let’s hope they’ll get live music playing there again.”

Neil Cooke posted that he “used to love working here, so many great people - and Stones on tap.”

Ged Maher described it as a “good venue” and that he held fond memories of watching Midge Ure there.

A spokesman for the letting agent Christie & Co said tenants had been found for the property, which has been split into two premises. However, deals were still being finalised and leases had not been signed at this stage.

He said he was unable to reveal the identity of the incoming occupiers at this stage or to comment on their plans for the site.

The company said last summer that it was in talks with potential occupiers, and revealed the plan was for both floors to be used as licensed premises with the ground floor to be ‘music based’.

The Clash made their debut at the club on July 4, 1976, supporting the Sex Pistols and the Buzzcocks.

A makeshift plaque was placed outside the boarded up entrance to commemorate the 40th anniversary of what it calls the ‘greatest British punk band ever’.