Murder update: Third man arrested on suspicion of murdering Sheffield dad Jarvin Blake

Police investigating the murder of Sheffield dad Jarvin Blake have today arrested a third man

The 26-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder late on Wednesday night.

The man, who is from the Southey Green area of the city, remains in custody this morning where he will be questioned by detectives.

Jarvin Blake, aged 22, from Gleadless, was stabbed during an incident in Burngreave just after 3pm on Thursday, 8 March.

He was rushed to hospital but died as result of his injuries.

A post-mortem examination concluded he died of a stab wound to the chest.

A 23-year-old man also injured during the attack was taken to hospital.

He has since been released.

Police said today that two men, aged 24 and 25, who were arrested earlier this week on suspicion of murder and other offences in connection to the incident, have been bailed pending further inquiries.