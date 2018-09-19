Murder team ploughs through 60 CCTV discs in bid to find Sheffield killer

The police team investigating a fatal stabbing in Sheffield has seized 60 discs containing CCTV footage in a bid to trace the killer.

Footage is being meticulously examined to piece together the full circumstances surrounding the death of 21-year-old Kavan Brissett, who was stabbed on Tuesday, August 14 and died in hospital four days later.

Kavan was knifed in his chest in an alleyway off Langsett Walk on the Langsett estate, near Upperthorpe, in what detectives are treating as a targeted attack.

Nobody has yet been charged over the murder.

Detectives investigating the case have taken 70 witness statements so far but still want to hear from anyone with information on who was involved and why.

Ahmed Farrah is on the run

They are keen to trace 29-year-old Ahmed Farrah, also known as Reggie, who has connections to Broomhall and is believed to hold vital information about the fatal stabbing.

He is said to be actively evading arrest.

An 18-year-old man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and three boys - two aged 17 and one aged 16 - arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to rob, have all been bailed pending further enquiries.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or the incident room on 01709 443507.