Murder suspect due in court today over fatal stabbing in Sheffield

A murder suspect is due in court today after a man was found stabbed to death in a house in Sheffield.

Michael Andrew Goddard, aged 50, of Steven Close, Chapeltown, was charged with murder yesterday and remanded in custody overnight.

He is due to appear at Sheffield Magistrates' Court today.

Goddard is accused of killing 59-year-old Glenn Boardman, whose body was found in a house in Steven Close, Chapeltown, at 12.30am on Tuesday.

Emergency services were called to the house but Mr Boardman was pronounced dead at the scene.

A post-mortem examination revealed that he died as a result of stab wounds.

Anyone with any information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 29 of June 26 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.