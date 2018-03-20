Murder suspect bailed over stabbing in Sheffield

A fourth man arrested over a fatal stabbing in Sheffield has been bailed.

The 26-year-old from Treeton, Rotherham, was arrested last week over the murder of 22-year-old Jarvin Blake and has since been released under investigation.

Three other men - a 26-year-old from Southey Green, a 24-year-old from Pitsmoor and a 24-year-old from Southey - who were arrested over the murder earlier in the investigation are also on bail.

Jarvin, from Gleadless, was stabbed to death at the junction of Brackley Street and Catherine Street, Burngreave, on Thursday, March 8.

He was rushed to hospital but could not be saved.

A post-mortem examination revealed he died of a single stab wound to the chest.

A 23-year-old man also injured during the attack was taken to hospital but later released after treatment.

Detectives are treating the stabbing as a targeted attack.

Detective Chief Inspector Steve Handley, leading the murder probe, said: "A 22-year-old father-of-three has lost his life due to a mindless act of violence in the middle of the afternoon on Thursday, March 8.

"Mr Blake and his friend, 23, were in the Burngreave area when a car pulled up on Catherine Street, at the junction with Brackley Street, just after 3pm and a group of people got out.

"Mr Blake was stabbed in the chest and the 23-year-old was also assaulted before the offenders fled the scene.

"Both were taken to hospital, where Mr Blake died as a result of his injuries. The 23-year-old was later released."

He added: "Were you in the area at the time? Did you see anyone acting suspiciously? If you were picking your children up from the local school, do you have dash cam footage in your car?

"Any information, no matter how insignificant you feel it may be, could greatly assist with the investigation and I would please ask you to get in touch."

Call South Yorkshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.

Quote incident number 593 of March 8.