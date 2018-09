A murder probe is underway, following the death of a Sheffield pensioner in his home this morning.

An 86-year-old man was found injured at his home on Orgreave Lane, Handsworth just before 9.45am today.

The scene in Orgreave Lane, Handsworth this morning

Emergency services were called to the scene, but the man died a short time later.

An 86-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with his death.

More to follow.