Murder probe launched and two arrested after man's body found in River Don

A murder probe has been launched and two people have been arrested after the body of an 82-year-old man was found in the River Don in Doncaster.

Yesterday, (Thursday 25 July) at 7.36am, emergency services were called to the Mexborough area, with the man pronounced dead at the scene.

Two men, aged 30 and 32, were arrested on suspicion of murder and remained in custody last night.

A police cordon was put in place stretching for around 1km along the waterway as officers carried out enquiries.

Senior Investigation Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Tom Woodward, said: “We are now treating this investigation into this man’s death as a murder investigation.

“Although we are in the very early stages, we have a team of detectives working hard to try and establish the circumstances around what happened earlier this morning.

“If anyone witnessed the incident or has any information that could help the investigation, contact us online or by calling 101.

Eyewitnesses reported a heavy police presence on roads near to the River Don in Mexborough, with several police patrol cars at the scene off the A6023 road through the centre of the town.

Anyone with information should quote incident number 154 of July 25 when you get in touch with police.

You can also provide information anonymously via Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org where you can leave details in confidence.