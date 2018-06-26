Murder probe launched after discovery of body in house in Sheffield

A murder probe has been launched following the discovery of a man's body in a house in Sheffield this morning.

The man, who has not yet been named, was discovered by emergency services in a house in Steven Close, Chapeltown, at 12.30am.

South Yorkshire Police said he was found with 'injuries' and pronounced dead at the scene.

A 50-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Police officers investigating the death have sealed off the house where the body was found.

The police cordon is expected to remain in place for most of today while enquiries are carried out at the scene.

A police spokeswoman said: "Detectives have launched an investigation following the discovery of the body of a man at a house in the Chapeltown area in the early hours of this morning.



"Emergency services were called to Steven Close just before 12.30am following a report that a man had been found injured inside a house on the cul-de-sac.

"He was pronounced dead at the scene.



"One man, aged 50, has been arrested on suspicion of murder and will be questioned by officers later today."

She added: "A cordon is currently in place at the address and is expected to remain there throughout the rest of the day as officers carry out enquiries.

"There will also be an increased police presence in the area as detectives work to ascertain the exact circumstances surrounding the incident."

Anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious last night or in the early hours of this morning should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 29 of June 26.

Crimestoppers can also be contacted on 0800 555111.