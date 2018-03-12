Murder probe continues after stabbing in Sheffield street

Detectives are continuing to work around the clock on an investigation into a fatal stabbing which left three young children without a dad.

Jarvin Blake, aged 22, was stabbed to death at the junction of Brackley Street and Catherine Street, Burngreave, last Thursday afternoon.

Jarvin Blake was stabbed to death last Thursday

READ MORE: Appeal for dashcam footage in investigation into murder of Sheffield dad Jarvin Blake

A car pulled up alongside Jarvin and a friend and a group jumped out and chased the pair before violence flared.

CRIME: MP 'hugely concerned by rise of knife crime' in wake of murder of Sheffield dad Jarvin Blake

Jarvin, from Gleadless, was rushed to hospital but could not be revived.

POLICE: Sheffield murder victim was the father of three young children

A 23-year-old man was also seriously injured in the attack but survived.

Detectives and police officers spent the weekend in and around Burngreave investigating the incident and looking for witnesses.

They issued an appeal for motorists in the area at the time of the stabbing to check their with dashcams for footage which could help identify those involved.

Jarvin was a father to three young children under the age of five.

Anyone with information should call the major incident room on 01709 443528 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.