Murder investigation launched after woman found dead in Barnsley

A murder investigation has been launched after the body of a woman was found at a house in Barnsley.

The seriously injured body of a 73-year-old woman was found at 7.45am this morning (Thursday, 31 May) in the living room of a house on Roy Kilner Road in Wombwell.

Detectives are working to establish the exact circumstances and a post-mortem examination will take place in the coming days to establish the cause of death.

Detective Chief Inspector, Jude Ashmore, said: “While there does not appear to be any forced entry to the address, we are exploring all lines of enquiry to be able to piece together and ascertain the exact circumstances of the incident.

“Formal identification of the woman has not yet taken place. Enquiries have been undertaken throughout the morning in an attempt to identify the woman’s next of kin and inform the family of the tragic loss, which has resulted in a slight delay in issuing details of the incident into the wider public domain.

“I would ask anyone with any information to please to call police on 101, quoting incident number 141 of 31 May 2018. You can also call the incident room directly on 01709 443510."

The entire of Roy Kilner Road is currently closed and this is likely to be in place throughout the rest of the afternoon and evening, police say.