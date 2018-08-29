Murder inquiry launched after ‘free-spirited and kind’ Sheffield father-to-be dies in alleged attack 

A murder probe has been launched after a ‘free-spirited and kind’ Sheffield father-to-be died after an alleged assault in Hampshire.

A man was taken to hospital following reports of a serious assault in Salisbury Road, Totton, on Saturday, August 25, at 7.45pm.

Hampshire Police have today confirmed the victim – who was pronounced dead on arrival at hospital – is Courtney Jones, aged 26, of Deerlands Avenue, Parson Cross.

His family has now paid tribute to the father-to-be and in a statement said: “Courtney was the most loving and loyal person you could meet.

“He was free spirited and kind and was very much looking forward to becoming a dad.

“He was also a fantastic step dad and partner to his girlfriend. He will be greatly missed by all that knew him.

“This tragic loss has affected his family deeply. A bright shining light of goodness has sadly left this world.”

Detectives investigating the incident have charged Charlie George Thomas Cooper, aged 19, of Ashby Road, Totton, with murder.

He appeared at Southampton Magistrates this morning.

A 26-year-old man, who was arrested on suspicion of murder and suffered a medical episode after he was arrested, remains in hospital.

A 42-year-old man and a 15-year-old boy were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

They have since been released from police custody but remain under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting Operation Rosette, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.