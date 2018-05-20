Murder inquiry launched after death of woman in Barnsley

A woman who was found dead in Barnsley yesterday was the victim of a 'very severe physical attack', police say.

A murder inquiry has now been launched after the woman was found on Union Street in the town at around 6.50am yesterday (Saturday 19 May).

Formal identification procedures have now taken place and woman has been confirmed to be 42-year-old Claire Louise Smith from the Barnsley town centre area.

A post-mortem revealed that she died as a result of injuries sustained in a 'very severe physical attack'.

Her family has been informed and is being supported by specially trained officers.

Leading the investigation Detective Superintendent Phil Etheridge said: “We are still in the early stages of this investigation which is now being treated as a murder inquiry.

“We are keen to hear from anyone who was in the area or has any information that may assist with our investigation.”

Detectives remain at the scene and Union Street is expected to stay closed until later today (Sunday 20 May).

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101 quoting incident number 200 of 19 May 2018 or contact the incident room directly on 01709 443544.