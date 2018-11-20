Brit rockers Mumford & Sons have postponed four of their UK tour dates – including a show at Sheffield's FlyDSA Arena this Saturday.

The group have announced that they will be rescheduling four of their forthcoming UK dates including Sheffield’s FlyDSA Arena concert.

Mumford and Sons have postponed their Sheffield show.

The following statement was released by the band last night:

“Dear friends,

“It is with a really heavy heart that we have been forced to postpone four shows on this UK tour due to unforeseen technical and logistical challenges.

READ MORE: Mumford & Sons postpone Sheffield gig

”As you may know, the Delta Tour is by far the most ambitious show we’ve put together, and we have had to free up some space in the schedule to be able to execute it given some obstacles that have come up in production.

“As we also hope you know by now, we never postpone shows lightly, in fact it’s something we try to avoid at all costs - so this decision has been incredibly difficult to make, but in this case we have no other choice.

READ MORE: Mumford and Sons Sheffield show will live long in the memory

“The truth is that it is simply not humanly possible to play these particular shows at this time and we are sorry the reality of that only truly landed after we completed Belfast yesterday.”

“We are therefore rescheduling our Liverpool, Cardiff, Sheffield and Manchester shows to 2019 and will share information on the new dates very soon.

“Original tickets will be valid for the rescheduled dates and for those who may be unable to make the new dates, you will be offered a full refund from the point of purchase.

READ MORE: Arctic Monkeys at Sheffield Arena – can you spot yourself in our fan gallery?

We are so sorry to need to do this, but we will see you soon.”

For further details and refunds, contact www.flydsaarena.co.uk