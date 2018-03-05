Mum turns her passion for pooches in to animal photography business

An animal lover has turned her passion for photography in to a business with the held of a city-based scheme.

Former music and art technician Christine Wilson decided to prove it was possible to teach old dogs new tricks by focusing her efforts on setting up photography and media production company CW Media Productions, which specialises in pet portraiture.

She was able to set up the business thanks to help from Launchpad, a unique programme aimed at helping budding entrepreneurs to build and grow new businesses within the Sheffield City Region.

Christine first became interested in photography in the 1980s, after working alongside her brother who regularly took pictures of the royal family and saw his work published in newspapers and magazines.

After being made redundant from her previous job, Christine decided to enrol on a TV Production degree at university, joining her daughter who was also working towards a degree in Psychology at the time.

She gained a first class degree and decided to apply her newly developed skills to begin a career in the world of animal photography and videography.

Since starting her company, C W Media Productions, Christine has been ruffling a few feathers amongst fellow animal lovers, resulting in a growing number of pet commissions including calendars for local animal rescue centres.

The success of her business has given Christine the confidence to continue expanding her services whilst raising funds for local animal shelters.

She is looking for businesses to sponsor promotional videos and charity calendars, whilst also planning to hold family photo shoots in South Yorkshire based residential care homes for both Mother’s and Father’s Day.

Christine said:“Britain is rightly known for being a nation of animal lovers. Pet photography is actually a tradition which can be traced back as far as the 1400s.

“Working with Launchpad opened my eyes to the world of business. My business advisor provided solid, straightforward advice without the jargon and I know I can still count on her for advice and support as and when I need it.”

Visit www.scrlaunchpad.co.uk and also www.cwmediaproductions.com.