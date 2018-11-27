Mum thanks heroes who ‘brought son back to life’ after he collapsed on Sheffield football pitch

A relieved mother has thanked the heroes who helped save her teenage son’s life after he collapsed on a football pitch in Sheffield.

Daniel Lowe was playing for Stocksbridge Park Steels Under-15s at home against Maltby Juniors on Sunday when his heart stopped and he fell to the ground.

The boy's mother has called for more defibrillators to be made available

Luckily, two of the mothers watching happened to be nurses and they were able to perform CPR along with the Stocksbridge coach, who is a police officer.

They used a defibrillator to shock his heart back into action before paramedics arrived at the ground in Oughtibridge and took over.

Daniel’s mother has now written to thank everyone who was at the match that morning and helped save her son’s life.

She said he is recovering ‘amazingly’ at Leeds General Infirmary, where medics are investigating what caused his cardiac arrest.

She also called for defibrillators to be made available at ‘every sports ground, school and street corner’ to prevent future tragedies.

In the letter, shared by Stocksbridge Park Steels and the Sheffield & District Junior Sunday Football League, she wrote: “My husband and I want to thank everyone who was at the match on Sunday.

“Everyone contributed in saving my son’s life, from the referee who knew a defibrillator existed, the parents who ran speedily to bring it, the parents who lined the route for the ambulance to gain access and of course the nurses and our coach Nick who started giving him CPR at the scene, bringing him back to life.

“Their quick thinking not only saved his life but brought him back to us without any mental deficits.

He is recovering amazingly and is spending time at Leeds General Infirmary, where they are investigating what caused his cardiac arrest.

“This life-saving piece of equipment is priceless. If we have learnt from the tragic event please let it be that these defibrillators need to be in every sports ground, school and street corner.”

Writing on Facebook, Stocksbridge Park Steels said: “We want to wish Daniel a speedy recovery, and we are going to ensure safety is a priority for everyone.”

A post on the league website states: “The league passes on it thanks to all those who involved who acted extremely fast and to save Daniel’s life - you are all truly remarkable heroes. The league wishes Daniel a good recovery.”

It also pointed out how league funding is available, which it said could be used to buy more defibrillators.