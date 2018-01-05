Mum's very clever trick to get her daughter to sleep through the night goes viral

Every parent knows getting their child to sleep through the night is one of the hardest tasks going.

Most parents are up countless times through the night to tend to their crying baby but one mum thinks she has found the solution.

Laura Gerson said she has managed to get her baby to sleep through the night for the past eight months with one simple trick.

She told the Facebook group The Motherload that she fills her baby's bed with 10 dummies to stop her from crying out for them during the night.

The mum, from Essex, said that her three-month-old would regularly wake up in the night crying because her dummy had fallen out.

But, after overloading the bed with dummies, Laura said her daughter now wakes up and simply finds another dummy before falling back asleep.

Now 11-months-old, Laura said that her trick has helped her daughter sleep solidly through the night for the past eight months.

Posting on The Motherload, Laura said: "Weird bedtime routine that’s worked… Lol. Since my little one was about 3 months old she’s gone to bed with roughly 10 dummies in with her.

"Found that when she cried of a night all she wanted was a dummy then she’d go back off.

"Realised that if she had one to hand then she would just find it of a night, trial and error with her losing a few down the side but 99% of the time she feels around, finds a dummy, sticks it in and she’s sorted!

"Haven’t had to go into her of a night for about eight months now… WINNING!! I don’t even wanna think about the time when the “Dummy Fairy” comes to take them away though."

The simple trick has now gone viral with thousands of parents sharing the post and getting in touch to thank Laura for the 'genius' tip.

One mum said: "This is amazing! Wish I had thought of this when mine was younger!"

Another posted: "I do this too, three up each end of the cot plus one in her mouth and one attached to a comforter."