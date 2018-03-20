Mum pays loving tribute to Sheffield student who plunged to death from balcony in Majorca

The mum of a Sheffield student who plunged to his death from a fourth floor balcony in Majorca said he 'lived life to the full and was full of joy'.

James Walton, aged 22, was at a St Patrick's Day party at a friend's apartment in the early hours of Sunday morning when he fell to his death.

The undergraduate, who was studying languages with international business in Spanish, was on a work placement on the island when tragedy struck.

James, who was originally from Ealing in London, was living in Palma and working for Melia Hotels International on a placement as part of his degree.

James moved to Sheffield in 2015 to start his course.

Paying trribute to him, his mum, Elizabeth Walton, said: "James was working in Spain as part of his university studies where he was exploring his love of different cultures and his passion for languages.

"He seized the opportunity to perfect his Spanish while working towards his ambition of a career in international business.

"He lived life to the full and was full of joy, despite losing his father to cancer, when he was aged seven.

"He was a loving brother, uncle, cherished son and nephew."

She added: "James was loved by everyone who was lucky enough to know him and, as one friend said, he would walk in to a room of strangers and leave having made life-long friends. "He will stay on in our memories and, when the sadness passes, we will feel fortunate for the time which we had with him."

A Sheffield Hallam University spokesperson said: "We are extremely saddened to hear that one of our students has tragically died whilst on placement in Spain.

"We are offering support to the student’s family and friends as well as to our staff and students at the University and our deepest sympathies go out to them at this extremely sad and difficult time.

"We are continuing to liaise with the authorities to ascertain the circumstances surrounding this terrible incident."

Posting on Facebook, his friend Maja Jaroszewska, who worked with him during his Spanish placement, described James as 'amazing'.

She added: "Words can’t describe how heartbroken we feel to have lost you so soon, and so unexpected.

"You are forever in our hearts. We will remember you, doing your amazing dance moves and winning dance offs with strangers.

"Thank you for being in my life."

School friend Luke Coughlan posted a tribute on Twitter, in which he said: "RIPJames Walton - you made class at school just that bit more fun and lit up the lives of everyone you met. Gone too soon. Sickener. Life is so precious."