Mum pays heartbreaking tribute to husband and son killed in Sheffield crash from hospital bed

A grief-stricken Sheffield mum has paid a heartbreaking tribute to her husband and baby who died in the horror Darnall crash.

Erika Kroscenova, 32, was travelling back from London with her family in a VW Touran when it collided with a black VW Golf.

**PICTURES PROVIDED BY THE UNCLE OF ADNAN ASHRAF JARRAL**''Adnan Ashraf Jarral, 35, and his one year old son Usman Adnan Jarral who died in the Sheffield car crash - SWNS

Her husband Adan Ashraf Jarral, 35, and son Usman Adnan Jarral, 1, were both killed in the crash as well as husband and wife Miroslav Duna, 50, and Vlasta Dunova, 41.

A heartbroken Erika remains in hospital with serious leg and back injuries and has taken to Facebook to pay tribute to her ‘beautiful angels’.

Erika also shared a video of the family in London on Friday, just hours before the fatal occurred.

She said: “My husband was a kind person and helped everyone with his good heart. He used to love everyone and give everything he has with his special heart.

“I will always love you and will never forget you. I know you are now in the good place with our angel Usman.

“Mummy will always remember you and your daddy will never forget you too.

“You’re the special in my life. Rest in peace my two beautiful angels. Always in my heart.”

Prior to the collision, the VW Golf was involved in a pursuit with a police vehicle and a mandatory referral was made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

South Yorkshire Police say they continue to assist them with their investigation.

Two brothers appeared before Sheffield Magistrate’s Court on Monday charged in connection to the collision.

Elliott Bower, 18, of Harborough Avenue and Declan Bower, 23, of Harborough Avenue were remanded into custody and will appear before Sheffield Crown Court on Monday, December 10.

