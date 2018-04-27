Mum offers £500 reward for information on gunman who shot her son

A mum is offering a £500 reward for information on the gunman who shot her son in a Sheffield park.

South Yorkshire Police said a 22-year-old man was shot as he walked through Meersbrook Park at 6.25pm yesterday.

An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the gun attack is underway.

The injured man was taken to hospital with facial injuries and is in hospital in a serious but stable condition.

The victim's mum, posting on Facebook, has offered a £500 reward for information leading to the identification of the gunman.

She said he held at gun at her son's head and shot him through his neck, with a bullet ending up lodged in his jaw.

A number of his teeth were damaged in the attack.

She said the gunman asked for cigarettes and cash before opening fire.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.