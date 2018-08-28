Mum of tragic Sheffield murder victim Kavan Brissett speaks publicly for first time

The mum of a slain Sheffield man who was critically injured two weeks ago today has pleaded for justice for her son.

Kavan Brisset, aged 21, was stabbed on Langsett Walk in Upperthorpe on Tuesday, August 14, tragically dying in hospital four days later.

Detectives investigating his murder have today released an emotional appeal from his grieving mum Emma, urging anyone who saw what happened to tell the police what they know.

She said: "If anyone has got any kind of information. please come forward and do the right thing for my family. We need to get justice for Kavan."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the incident room on 01709 443507 or South Yorkshire Police on 101. You can also call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

In the days following the attack, police arrested an 18-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder.

Three boys, two aged 17 and one aged 16, were also arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to rob.

All have been released on bail as detectives continue to investigate.