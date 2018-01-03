Mum of Sheffield's missing Ben Needham issues plea for help to find son's body

The struggling mum of a missing Ben Needham from Sheffield has issued another plea for help in finding her son's body on the Greek island of Kos.

Ben was 21 months old when he vanished while playing outside a farmhouse his grandfather was renovating on the island in July 1991.

Kerry, who had followed her parents to Kos to begin a new life with her son, was working in a hotel when Ben disappeared.

Her parents last saw the tot playing outside and it has since been discovered that local man Konstantinos Barkas, who has now died, was using a digger on neighbouring land to clear a building site at the time.

Detectives believe Ben was accidentally killed by the digger and that his body could be buried on the island.

Kerry wants local residents in Kos to inform the authorities of tipping sites which Mr Barkas and others used during that period and to try to remember what other projects may have been carried out at that time.

Part of child’s leather sandal and a toy car, both believed to have been Ben's, have been found during excavations of sites on Kos.

Posting on Facebook, Kerry said: "Please if you have any information, you can end this nightmare. All we want is Ben

"Once again we are entering a new year without Ben home.

"2018 will hopefully be the year that one person will come forward with the vital information needed to find Ben.

"Do you know where the diggers used to dump the rubble from their projects? What other projects were being worked on in the area at the time of Ben's disappearance?

"If you can help with even the smallest information please let's make 2018 the year we bring Ben home."