Mum of missing Sheffield boy devastated over disappearance

The mum of a Sheffield boy missing from home since yesterday said she is devastated at his disappearance.

Kaden Mirza, from Nether Edge, was last seen on a bus on London Road yesterday afternoon as he made his way home from school.

The 11-year-old, who attends King Ecgbert's School in Dore, normally arrives home at 4pm but when he failed to turn up by 4.30pm he was reported missing to South Yorkshire Police.

Kaden is of mixed race, 4ft 4in tall, slim and has light brown hair.

When he was last seen he was wearing a King Ecgbert School uniform, a black jacket with a hood and was carrying a grey book bag.

His mum Zaynah Mirza, 30, said police officers are checking CCTV cameras around the city and are calling at addresses where the youngster may have spent the night.

Friends and relatives from across the country travelled to Sheffield to search the streets and put posters up across the city in a bid to try to find the youngster.

Kaden and his family moved to Sheffield from Reading in 2014.

Zaynah, a mum-of-four, said the Nether Edge community had rallied together to help with the search.

"The community knows that we don't have any relatives here and they have really pulled together to help search for Kaden," she said.

"Family have come up from Reading, Surrey and Bradford, all over, to help too. People have been out all night.

"I feel sick not knowing where Kaden is, I don't think there are any words to describe the feeling. It's like it is happening to someone else, I feel numb. I'm devastated."

"Everyone is desperately worried about him. I haven't slept all night, I just want him to come home."

She said Kaden was homesick when he first moved to Sheffield but had met friends and had settled in the city.

"He's had good reports from his school and has made good friends. He does not go anywhere on his own, which is why we are so worried about him," she added.

Anyone with information on Kaden's whereabouts should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.