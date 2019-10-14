Stradbroke Road, Sheffield

The 24-year-old has reported the incident to South Yorkshire Police and posted about it on Facebook as a warning to other women with children.

She said she first spotted the man on Stradbroke Road, close to Outwood Academy, and he asked her for a light for his cigarette.

The concerned woman said that as she continued on her journey to her daughter’s primary school the man followed her along the entire route.

She claimed he crossed roads to follow her and she saw him spying on her.

She said she became so concerned for her safety as she made her way home from her daughter’s school, she ran towards some local shops to raise the alarm.

“Me and my daughter were walking to school when we first saw the man near to Outwood School on Stradbroke Road. He was in front of us and turned round and crossed over the road to ask me for a light,” she said.

“I didn’t think anything of it at that point but soon realised that he was following me.

“He was still there when I came out of school and everywhere I went, he was there.

“He was walking really fast and was getting closer and closer to me, so in the end I ran to some shops and rang the police.

“Someone I know walked back out with me and the man saw us and then ran off.

“I want to make people aware of this because it was worrying and I want everyone to be on their guard.”

She has a meeting with South Yorkshire Police tomorrow to discuss the incident.

The man is believed to have been of mixed race, in his 30s and around 5ft 9ins tall.

He was wearing a green-brown coat with its hood up and dark trousers.

South Yorkshire Police said: “We received a call at 9.49am today for reports of a man behaving suspiciously.