Mum and child taken to hospital after four-car pile-up on A1 near Doncaster

A driver and her young child had to be taken to hospital following a four-car crash in Doncaster.

The duo were involved in a crash on the A1 near Skelbrooke on Friday and police said the woman driver was distracted by her child in the back of the car.

The scene of the crash. Picture: SYP Operational Support

In a statement, South Yorkshire Police said: “It only takes a moment to be distracted whilst driving and that was exactly the case here.

“Mum was distracted by her child in the back of the car and took her eyes of the road for a brief moment, during which time, the traffic in front had slowed and in the blink of an eye we had a domino effect of a collision.”

No-one was seriously injured in the incident.