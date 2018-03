Have your say

A number of vehicles have been involved in a collision on the Woodhead Pass this evening.

Highways England tweeted at 5pm that there has been a 'multi-vehicle road traffic collision'.

READ MORE: BREAKING NEWS: Snake Pass closed due to serious crash



No further details have been given at this stage.

This also follows reports of a collision on the Snake Pass, which is closed between Ladybower Reservoir and Glossop this evening.