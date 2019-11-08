Multiple vehicle crash closes two lanes of M1 near Sheffield in rush hour

Emergency services are currently at the scene of the accident on the southbound carriageway between Thorpe Hesley and Meadowhall.

Highways England said that lanes 3 and 4 are currently closed and queues are building up in the Friday evening rush hour.

The smash on the M1. (Photo: Highways England).

A spokesman said the accident was between J35 and J34 and that traffic officers, police and South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue were at the scene.