Multiple vehicle crash closes two lanes of M1 near Sheffield in rush hour
Two lanes of the M1 have been closed this afternoon following a multiple vehicle collision on the motorway.
Friday, 8th November 2019, 4:41 pm
Updated
Friday, 8th November 2019, 4:42 pm
Emergency services are currently at the scene of the accident on the southbound carriageway between Thorpe Hesley and Meadowhall.
Highways England said that lanes 3 and 4 are currently closed and queues are building up in the Friday evening rush hour.
A spokesman said the accident was between J35 and J34 and that traffic officers, police and South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue were at the scene.
Queues are now back to J35A at Stocksbridge.