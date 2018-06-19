Multiple vehicle accident closes three lanes of M1 near Sheffield

Have your say

A multiple vehicle accident has closed three lanes of the M1 near Sheffield.

The incident occurred a short time ago on the southbound carriageway near where the M1 meets the M18 at junction 32.

Three lanes of the carriageway are currently closed due to the crash, which is reported to have involved 'multiple vehicles'.

The Highways Agency are at the scene as are South Yorkshire Police and the Yorkshire Ambulance Service.

There is no information yet regarding casualties or when the lanes may be reopened.

More to follow.