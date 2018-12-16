‘Multiple collisions’ across region as South Yorkshire counts cost of Storm Deirdre

Icy roads, surface water, wind and freezing rain caused chaos on roads across the region last night.

South Yorkshire Police say that their officers dealt with multiple collisions, all of which were weather related.

A two car collision on Arhthorpe Lane in Doncaster which left one driver with serious injuries.

Yesterday evening, officers pleaded for motorists to drive to the conditions, saying they risked their safety and the safety of others if they failed to do so.

Nevertheless, on Armthorpe Lane in Doncaster, a Peugeot hit standing water on the road surface, losing control and colliding with a Nissan Qashqai.

One driver taken to hospital with serious injuries. Anyone with information is asked to contact 101 quoting incident number 645 of 15/12/2018.

And in Sheffield, Ringinglow Road was closed from the junction with Norfolk Arms Pub on safety grounds.

An amber warning for ice has now been lifted for most of Yorkshire but remains in place for the far north of the county.

The weather forecast for today is for a chilly sunny morning followed by more overcast conditions later.

The maximum temperature will be 6°C.