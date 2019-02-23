Multi-vehicle crash on M1 near Barnsley 

Have your say

There has been a crash involving multiple vehicles on the M1 near Barnsley today.

The incident happened between junctions 37 and 38 near Dodworth at about noon.

The M1. Picture: Google

Highways England said traffic police have been called to the scene.

No details have been given about any injuries yet.

Motorists are warned to expect delays.