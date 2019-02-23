Multi-vehicle crash on M1 near Barnsley 

There has been a crash involving multiple vehicles on the M1 near Barnsley today.
The incident happened between junctions 37 and 38 near Dodworth at about noon.
Highways England said traffic police have been called to the scene.
No details have been given about any injuries yet.
Motorists are warned to expect delays.