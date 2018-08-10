Multi-million pound Sheffield manufacturing park set to grow further

Have your say

Sheffield's multi-million pound Advanced Manufacturing Park is set to grow further after a major extension was given the green light by councillors.

Rotherham Borough Council have approved plans from planners Barton Willmore and developer Harworth Group to build 12 new units on undeveloped plots at the Waverley site.

The plans will see more than 430,000 sq ft of commercial space added to the development - the size of seven football pitches - and mark the beginning of the final phase of the site's original masterplan.

Jane Beckett, senior planner at Barton Willmore, said: “We’re delighted to have supported Harworth Group in plans to expand the hugely successful Advanced Manufacturing Park.

“This is one of Yorkshire’s, and the UK’s, most strategically important sites.

“With the existing success of on-site international manufacturers such as McLaren Automotive and Spendor Audio, this last phase of the Advanced Manufacturing Park marks another important step in the development becoming one a shining example of industry-led regeneration.

“Barton Willmore worked closely with Harworth to develop plans that will generate real economic value for the Sheffield City Region and surrounding area.”

The 150 acre park - which has Enterprise Zone status - has quickly become one of Yorkshire’s most strategically important manufacturing sites.

It is currently home to the University of Sheffield's Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre, McLaren, Boeing and Rolls Royce, among others.

The news came as the Office for National Statistics announced that UK exports have soared to a record £602bn - partly driven by an increased demand for UK manufactured products.