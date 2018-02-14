Mud, sweat, and inspiration at Sheffield charity run

Wind and rain did not deter 100 runners from giving their all in a charity RunForit event last weekend, along the canal and through the Blackburn Meadows Nature Reserve.

Among the many inspirational people who took part in Sunday’s all-inclusive event was Chris Fish, who travelled down from Teesside to join the effort, and to give out hope.

A former alcoholic, and heroin and crack cocaine addict of 22 years, architect Chris ended up living on the streets with serious physical and mental illnesses that eventually robbed him of mobility. At his lowest he was given three months to live.

Now completely healed and a promoter of exercise and healthy living, he works to help the homeless and is planning his own running event in the near future.

He and fellow eventers on Sunday helped raise £1000 plus to benefit the work of local charities.

Race director Mel Wilkinson said: “We had absolutely all types of weather slung at us, with snow, sleet, hail and gale force winds.

“Our new gazebo was blown away, but through the mud sweat and tears we had very happy runners who battled through it and gave their all.”

Among their number, said Mel, was a woman who ran despite having broken ribs, and another in the final stages of cancer. For one youngster with profound learning difficulties, it was the first time he had attempted any kind of sports event.

“He loved it to bits,” said Mel. “We call our runners who like to come back repeat offenders! It’s always phenomenal fun and a great atmosphere.”

RunForit will hold its next run, St Paddy’s Day Purgatory, next month.

The Sheffield-based start-up is brand new, and aims to promote inclusive sports for everyone regardless of age, ability, disability etc, to give support to local charities.

Anone who would like to volunteer their services as a race marshall at future events would be welcomed.

To find out more about RunForIt, the work it is doing and its events, visit www.runforit.today