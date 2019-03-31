Mud-filled fun at MudMadness Sheffield in aid of Bluebell Wood

Dozens of people got muddied up this weekend in Sheffield in aid of Bluebell Wood.

Hesley Wood Scout Camp in Chapeltown was a mud-bath on Saturday… all for a good cause!

The Mud Madness event 2019

The camp was the scene of Mud Madness, a new fundraiser for Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice.

Almost 200 muddy adventurers waded through mires of muck and clambered over an obstacle course to raise much needed funds for the hospice’s work with children,

young people and their families from throughout South Yorkshire and neighbouring counties.

Mud Madness has raised at least £1,100.

Families of all ages joined in the fun, including Barnsley mum Dawn Cusworth and a team of 15 friends and family, who took part in memory of her daughter, Mia. The hospice gave Mia’s family important time together after she passed away in September 2018 aged nine.

Helen Mower, Head of Fundraising, Bluebell Wood, said: “We are so grateful to everyone who had fun in the mud on behalf of the children and families we support.”

Mike Tuck (Sheffield Sharks basketball team captain) and Atiba Lyons (head coach of the Sheffield Sharks)

Dawn Cusworth and her family of friends (15 in total) took part in the Mud Madness Event in memory of her daughter, Mia, who passed away at the age of 9

