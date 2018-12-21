Much loved Sheffield school chef retires after 32 years

A Sheffield school cook famous for her amazing meals has hung up her apron after more than 30 years in the kitchen.

Denise Clayton has retired from Gleadless Primary where she has spent the last five years cooking up delicious meals for pupils.

In her long career, which spans 32 years, she has served thousands of children in schools across the city.

Staff and children at her current school, in Hollinsend Road, Gleadless, ensured that she left her role in style.

They presented her with gifts and flowers in a special sparkle and shine ensure before they broke up for the Christmas break.

School business manager Catherine Udall said Denise always goes above and beyond and gets to know all the names of the children she serves.

She said: “She has been a school cooks for 32 years and has been at Gleadless since 2013.

“In this time she has created some amazing meals for all the city’s children.

“She makes the time to get know their all their names and has ensured their lunch times include a well balanced and high quality meal along with a warm smile and great kindness.

“Her Christmas lunches are first class and help create a wonderful experience for all staff and pupils as an event to remember.

“She will be sadly missed by all pupils, staff and governors at Gleadless School and we wish her a wonderful and well deserved retirement.”