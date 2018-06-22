Much-loved Sheffield cat loses leg to cruel snare trap just yards from home

A Sheffield cat has suffered terrible injuries and had to have his leg amputated after being caught in a snare – a lethal wire trap often used by gamekeepers.

Nine-year-old Mikey went missing overnight only to turn up the next evening at his family home with injuries consistent with him being caught in a snare.

A local vet was forced to amputate the leg - though the good news is that a week later, Mikey has had his stitches removed and is making a good recovery.

Mikey’s owner, Rosalyn Miller, who lives in Northwood Drive in Sheffield, said: “We back onto woodland and fields and believe that a snare may have been laid to catch foxes and rabbits.

“Mikey disappeared overnight which is very unlike him and myself and my kids were getting all set to search for him the next evening when he must have limped in through the back door.

“My daughter screamed when she found Mikey on the bed with his foot hanging off and all swollen.

“I feel so sad that Mikey had to go through this trauma - he is a timid and loving cat who isn't really one for venturing far from home and getting into scrapes.

“It makes me and my neighbours very worried that there could be traps and snares so close to our homes that could maim small animals and put our pets' lives at risk.”

Rosalyn reported the incident to the League Against Cruel Sports’, who are campaigning for all snares to be banned in the face of opposition from the shooting industry which uses the devices to kill predators.

They say the thin wire nooses indiscriminately kill other species of animals too, causing hundreds of thousands of animals each year - including family cats and dogs - horrible and life-threatening injuries.

Nick Weston, head of campaigns at the League Against Cruel Sports, said: “Snares kill indiscriminately because they can’t tell the difference between a wild animal or a family pet.

"Cats such as Mikey either die a long and agonising death in the snare or if they are lucky enough to escape, suffer terrible pain and injuries.

“Snares are cruel and dangerous and should be banned outright.”

More than 50,000 people have signed a League Against Cruel Sports petition calling for a ban on the manufacture, sale and use of snares.

Find out more at www.league.org.uk/bansnares.