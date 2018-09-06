‘Much-loved’ former Doncaster doctor dies

A ‘much loved’ former Doncaster doctor has died at the age of 77.

Retired Dr John Lomas Hall was formerly a GP at Stainforth’s Field Road Surgery and died last month after a lengthy illness.

An obituary said Dr Hall had passed away peacefully at home in Fishlake on August 30.

The obituary described him as ‘the dearly beloved husband of Anne and also a loving father, grandad and brother. He will be sadly missed.”

A requiem Mass will be held at Our Lady of The Assumption Catholic Church, Stainforth on September 11 at 2pm followed by a private committal at Rose Hill Crematorium at 3.40pm.