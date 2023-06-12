News you can trust since 1887
M&S Sheffield: City centre store closes food hall after fridges 'go down due to heat'

Reports have suggested the fridges have failed due to the heat - as tempratures due to reach 28-degree highs today.

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
Published 12th Jun 2023, 16:44 BST

The foodhall in the M&S store on Fargate in Sheffield has been completely closed to the public. Reports from customers in the store suggest it is due to the fridges in the foodhall having "gone down due to the heat".

Photos obtained by The Star show the M&S Foodhall closed off from the rest of the store, with one member of staff posted at the barrier to answer customer questions.

Some of the fridges appear to have been emptied, with others also having their covers pulled down.

The M&S Foodhall on Fargate in Sheffield has been closed.The M&S Foodhall on Fargate in Sheffield has been closed.
Sheffield has been basking in temperatures of the mid-to-high-twenties for much of today, with one customer reporting to The Star the fridges had gone down "due to the heat".

One security guard at the store told customers the the foodhall was closed due to a "supply issue".

The rest of the Fargate store is open as usual, with shoppers still able to utilise the three floors of clothing retail.

