MP 'hugely concerned by rise of knife crime' in wake of murder of Sheffield dad Jarvin Blake

A Sheffield MP says she is 'hugely concerned by the rise of knife crime in the area' in the wake of the murder of Jarvin Blake who was stabbed to death in the street.

Mr Blake, a dad to three small children from Gleadless, was chased down Catherine Street before being knifed to death at the junction of Brackley Street in Burngreave at around 3.20pm on Thursday.

The 22-year-old sadly died of his injuries in hospital. A second man, aged 23, was also injured in the incident, and is currently in a 'serious but stable' condition.

MP for for Sheffield Brightside and Hillsborough, Gill Furniss, said she was committed to finding a solution to the rise in knife crime, which she described as 'hugely concerning'.

She said: “I was deeply saddened to hear of the fatal stabbing of a young man in my constituency on Thursday afternoon.

"My thoughts go out to the family of Jarvin Blake, who have suffered the loss of a child, a partner and a Father.”

“A tragedy of this nature is deeply worrying to the local community. Local people can though be reassured that the police are actively patrolling the local area and investigating this crime. The perpetrator of this heinous act must and will be brought to justice.”

“As a local Member of Parliament I am hugely concerned by the rise in knife crime in our area. Knives destroy people’s lives and fighting for solutions is a top priority for me. I am bringing together community stakeholders in order that we can work collectively to find long-term solution for Sheffield’s knife crime issue.”

Officers remain in the area, carrying out enquiries and there will be an increased police presence going into the weekend as detectives work to determine the exact circumstances surrounding the incident.

Detective Chief Inspector Steve Handley said: “Shortly after 3pm Thursday, we know that a car pulled up on Catherine Street, at the junction with Brackley Street, with a number of people getting out.

“Shortly after, we believe Mr Blake and his friend were the victims of a targeted attack, with Mr Blake suffering fatal stab wounds.

“No arrests have yet been made and I’d like to ask members of the public, who may have seen what happened, or who may know who is responsible to please come forward.

“Mr Blake, from Gleadless, leaves behind a family, including three young children, who will now have to grow up without a father. I’d ask anyone who has information to bear this in mind, and the impact this will forever have on Mr Blake’s family.

“We have a dedicated team of detectives working on this investigation, in addition to officers and staff from across the county. The high visibility presence you’ve seen in the area since yesterday afternoon will continue and if you have any information or concerns, please do speak to officers who are in the area.

If you saw what happened, saw the car on the road and a group of people get out, or have any information you think you could help with enquiries you can call our major incident room directly on 01709 443528. You can also call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”