MP holds local broadband surgery for local residents

Barnsley East MP Stephanie Peacock has held a broadband surgery in Hoyland, with Superfast South Yorkshire.

Stephanie held the surgery so that local residents concerned about broadband connectivity and speeds could drop in and raise their concerns directly with her and Superfast South Yorkshire.

Stephanie also raised the issue in the House of Commons, questioning the Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport on what he plans to do to improve connection standards in the area.

Stephanie said: “The internet is absolutely vital to everyday life, from helping local businesses to function and compete, allowing people to apply and access welfare help they desperately depend on, to preventing digital isolation in rural communities.”