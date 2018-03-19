MP calls for shock collar ban

Angela Smith MP is calling for a ban on electric shock collars for dogs.

The MP for Penistone and Stocksbridge hosted an event calling for a ban on the use and sale of the collars. The event gave MPs an opportunity to call upon Environment Secretary, Michael Gove to open a consultation on the issue.

Electric shock collars are fitted around a dog’s neck and deliver an electric shock via a remote control or automatic trigger. They train dogs through fear of further punishment by administering shocks to the dog when they do not perform and cause significant suffering.

The use of devices has been banned in Wales since 2010 and the Scottish Government recently announced plans to follow suit. In addition, bans are in place across Europe and much of Australia.

Research published by the Department of Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) concluded that the use of electric shock collars as a training method has long-term negative welfare impacts on dogs. Furthermore, an independent survey commissioned by the Kennel Club found that 74 per cent of the public would support the Government in introducing a ban on their use.

Speaking at the event, Angela Smith MP, said:“I am pleased to host today’s event and fully support a ban on the use and sale of electric shock collars. Given that electric shock collars are both detrimental to dog welfare and unpopular amongst the general public, I strongly believe that the time is right for the Government to show their commitment to dog welfare and ban these cruel and unnecessary devices.”

The Kennel Club, Battersea Dogs & Cats Home, the British Veterinary Association, Dogs Trust, Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home and the Scottish Kennel Club strongly believe that every dog should be trained using humane and positive, reward-based methods. These are proven to be highly successful in modifying behaviour including aggression, without subjecting dogs to pain.