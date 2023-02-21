MP calls for safety measures on Rotherham road where teenager tragically died after being hit by two cars

Joshua Maslanyk died on Thursday, January 26 following a collision on Laughton Road, Thurcroft.
It is believed a grey Honda CR-V was travelling towards Thurcroft when it collided with Josh. A second vehicle, a white Citroen DS3, travelling towards Laughton, was then involved in a further collision with the tragic teen.
Despite the efforts of emergency services to save Josh, he was pronounced dead at the scene.
After liaising with Josh’s family, Rother Valley MP Alexander Stafford has launched a petition calling for a safe footpath between Laughton Common and Thurcroft, speed monitering devices, and also the stregthening of the bridge on the road.
Mr Stafford said: “I met the family of Josh, who tragically died whilst walking between Laughton Common and Thurcroft. I also met local police officers, borough councillors and members of the local community who are desperate to bring about some changes to this road.
“I am asking all constituents to sign this petition, which calls for traffic calming measures on Laughton Common Road, an assessment of the safety of the bridge and the establishment of a proper footpath between Laughton Common and Thurcroft.
“Thank you to Josh’s family for having the courage to meet me and discuss things so soon after the tragedy of his death. I will do all I can to support them in the weeks and months ahead.