An Indian street food restaurant is set to replace The Cat’s Pyjamas on Ecclesall Road after it closed down in January.

Mowgli Street Food will open on Ecclesall Road this spring, adding to their collection of restaurants in Manchester, Liverpool and Birmingham.

The Cat's Pyjamas, Ecclesall Road.

Former barrister Nisha Katona launched the first restaurant in Liverpool in 2014 before opening other sites in Manchester, Birmingham, Oxford and Nottingham.

The restaurant has been awarded a place in The Sunday Times Fast Track 100 list and Nisha has been awarded an MBE for services to the food industry.

A message on their website reads: “Mowgli is all about how Indians eat at home and on their streets. She was born to feed the raw need Indians have for tiffins full of fresh bright intense flavour.

“Mowgli is not about the intimate, hushed dining experience. It is about the smash and grab zing of healthy, light, virtuosic herbs and spices.”

Mowgli are currently recruiting for a number of positions including a senior sous chef, a kitchen supervisor and a general manager.

The restaurant will take the place of The Cat’s Pyjamas which closed after less than four months in business.

The business went into administration in October due to ‘recent high level investment and reliance on short-term high interest crippling loans’.

Despite this, all five businesses remained open before it was bought out of administration by Alison’s family.

But, just three months later, the Sheffield restaurant was forced to close its doors but Alison stressed that all other sites would remain open.