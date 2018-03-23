Moving day for four endangered black rhinos at Yorkshire Wildlife Park

Two new black rhinos, Jasper and Makibo, have made a new home for themselves at Yorkshire Wildlife Park.

The rhinos, which are critically endangered, were welcomed in to the park earlier this month as part of a global breeding programme.

At they moved in, it was time for two other black male rhinos - three-year-old’s Hodari and Dayo - to move out.

The new males had a safe journey and are settling well in to the into African Reserve and will make their first public appearance at the park, at Branton, over Easter.

Simon Marsh of YWP said: “Moving homes is never easy but when it involves black rhinos trading places then the planning has to be perfect.

“The organisation had to be top class to make sure the animals were transported in comfort but our staff are very experienced at ensuring these moves are done professionally and calmly.

“The rangers who looked after Hodari and Dayo have spent a long time getting them prepared for the move.”

“Hodari and Dayo have been very popular and we have loved having them, but I’m sure Jasper and Makibo will be every bit as popular.”

“They will have time to settle into their new surroundings and will hopefully be running around the reserve over Easter.”

Yorkshire Wildlife Park will welcome a female black rhino, Najuma, next year to pair with Makibo in the hope that they will have a calf to continue the global conservation programme to save black rhinos from extinction.

The black rhino population in Africa had declined to fewer than 3,000 individuals after a period of poaching.

Numbers are slowly going back up thanks to conservation efforts, but poaching remains an ever-present threat.

The Yorkshire Wildlife Park Foundation funds anti-poaching patrols to protect rhinos in the wild and also supports facilities which care for orphaned rhino calves after their mothers have been tragically killed for their horn.

The Foundation was founded in 2010 as a catalyst for inspiring people to support conservation and welfare.

It also works with leading conservation organisations around the world to create better prospects for other endangered animals such as Amur tigers, polar bears, and giraffes.