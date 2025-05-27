Residents in Armthorpe were met with an unusual sight last week as police on horseback joined officers on the ground for a major crime crackdown in the village.

The high-visibility day of action, held on Tuesday (May 20), saw neighbourhood officers team up with the Roads Policing Group and South Yorkshire Police’s Mounted Section to tackle the issues locals say matter most—anti-social behaviour, illegal driving, and public safety.

Four people were arrested during the operation. One man was detained for drug offences and carrying a knife, while another was arrested and later charged with shoplifting. Two others were taken into custody after failing to appear in court.

Officers, including those from our Mounted Section, carried out a series of high visibility patrols | SYP

Traffic officers carried out speed checks throughout Armthorpe, issuing 10 penalties to drivers caught using mobile phones behind the wheel, driving uninsured, with missing licence plates, or dangerously tinted windows. One car was also seized for having no insurance.

In a sign of community cooperation, two knives were handed in to police by members of the public as part of the ongoing national Operation Sceptre initiative, aimed at reducing knife crime.

Mounted officers patrolled the area to provide reassurance and a visible deterrent, while officers on the ground spoke with residents about their concerns and priorities.

Inspector Alison Carr, from Doncaster East Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “These days of action take place every month and are all about focusing on the matters that are most important to residents.”

She also continues to say that road safety remains one of the top priorities in the force: “By working together with partners, we hope it sends out a clear message that we will not tolerate speeding, illegal driving or dangerous vehicles in this village or Doncaster as a whole."

Police say they will continue working with local partners to address community priorities and ensure Armthorpe remains a safe place to live and work.

Anyone with information about criminal activity in their area can contact police on 101, or report anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

