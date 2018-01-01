Mountain team rescues injured casualty and helped find two missing boys

A mountain rescue team had a busy New Year’s Eve after carrying out a series of rescues across Derbyshire.
The Derby Mountain Rescue Team was called out yesterday, Sunday, December 31, to help a 54-year-old casualty who had suffered a lower leg injury at Ilam Rock, at Dovedale.
They also helped to find two boys who had gone missing at Milldale and they even had time to rescue a sheep.
Derby Mountain Rescue is a voluntary emergency organisation and a charitable organisation which is dependent on donations.
Those interested in supporting the team can visit www.derbymrt.org.uk for details.