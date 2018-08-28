Mountain rescue team searches for missing Sheffield student

A mountain rescue team is searching for a missing Sheffield student.

Police are urgently appealing for information to help trace John Paul Awi who was last seen on Saturday morning (August 25) when he left his home in Stanks in Leeds.

The 22 year old, who is a university student in Sheffield, had been due to go to a summer job in Meanwood but failed to turn up.

He is described as black, 6ft 2ins tall, slim with short black hair.

The Holme Valley Mountain Rescue Team were drafted in to help the search last night.

Detective Inspector Richard Holmes of West Yorkshire Police said: "It is completely out of character for him to go missing like this and his family are very concerned for his welfare.

"We are carrying out extensive enquiries to trace him and would like to hear from anyone who has seen him or who has any information that could assist.

"He has links to Sheffield through his studies and we would also like to hear from anyone who may have seen him there since he left his home in Leeds on Saturday."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101 quoting log number 789 of August 26.