Mott MacDonald team walk 3,000 miles in support of St Luke’s

It was a case of best foot forward as the Sheffield office of global engineering, management and development consultancy Mott MacDonald launched a year of fundraising for St Luke’s Hospice.
By John HighfieldContributor
Published 27th Jun 2023, 12:17 BST
Updated 27th Jun 2023, 12:17 BST
The Mott MacDonald team
The Mott MacDonald team

The Mott March was a month-long walking challenge that saw the team complete a total of 6,897,845 steps - the equivalent of around 3,000 miles – raising a total of £530.

“This was a chance for us to raise money for this fantastic local charity and champion the health and wellbeing of our team,” said Mott MacDonald Sheffield City Director Beth Longden.

“Our team are continuing to find ways to support St Luke’s, including donating clothing to sell in their local shops across the city.

“We’re looking forward to working with St Luke’s for the remainder of the year to help increase awareness of the brilliant work they deliver.”

“St Luke’s Senior Fundraising Manager Matt Sheridan commented: “We are delighted that Mott MacDonald have chosen to support us and that their fundraising got off to such a great start.

“The ideas they have already come up with for the rest of the year mean this will be a very successful partnership and one that will make a huge difference to the lives of all St Luke’s patients and their families.”

