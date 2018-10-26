Motorways through South Yorkshire to be closed due to roadworks

Motorists have been warned of motorway closures across South Yorkshire due to roadworks which are planned over few weeks.

Highways England said the following roadworks are set to take place, but could be subject to change due to weather conditions of unforeseen circumstances.



M1 junction 33 Catcliffe

The northbound carriageway will be fully closed between the slip roads overnight on Sunday November 4 for carriageway repairs. The closures will take place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly-signed diversion routes.

M18 junction 4 Armthorpe

The northbound exit slip road will be fully closed overnight for five nights from Monday October 29 for barrier work. The closures will take place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly-signed diversion routes.

M180 junction 1 Tudworth

The westbound entry slip road will be fully closed overnight for two nights from Monday October 29 for carriageway improvements. The closures will take place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly-signed diversion routes.

A631 Tinsley

The northbound carriageway will be fully closed to Saturday November 3 for carriageway repairs. The closure will 24/7 7 days a week and drivers will be able to follow a clearly signed diversion route.