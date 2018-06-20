Motorway traffic at a standstill after South Yorkshire crash

Traffic on the M18 in South Yorkshire is at a standstill following a crash this morning.

Highways England said vehicles have been stopped on the southbound stretch of the M18 just after the Junction 2 interchange with the A1M at Wadworth, Doncaster.

Two cars were involved in the collision and firefighters and police officers are at the scene.

No other details have been released.