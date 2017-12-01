Motorway pothole repaired after motorists reported punctures on M1 near Sheffield

A pothole has been repaired on the M1 near Sheffield this morning after a number of vehicles suffered punctured tyres.

Two lanes were closed on the northbound stretch between junction 32 at Thurcroft and junction 33 at Catcliffe while 'emergency carriageway repairs' were carried out.

One motorist, who suffered a punctured tyre, said that at around 7.15am she saw eight vehicles pulled over on the northbound exit slip road at junction 33 at Catcliffe and another eight in the first lay-by on the Sheffield Parkway.